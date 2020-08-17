Nishikant Kamat passes away after liver cirrhosis battle: Bollywood celebs mourn demise of noted filmmaker

Riteish Deshmukh confirmed Nishikant Kamat's demise on social media as he shared a heartfelt picture. Take a look at Bollywood celebs and their tweets paying a tribute to the noted filmmaker.

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat has passed away after battling liver cirrhosis. The 50-year old filmmaker had been diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and other secondary infections. He was admitted at a city hospital in Hyderabad. Riteish Deshmukh confirmed the same on Twitter and shared, "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace."

Earlier there were unconfirmed reports of Kamat's demise, but Riteish's tweet set the record straight. Take a look:

I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

As per reports, the 50-year-old director was brought to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on 31 July with jaundice and abdominal distention. Nishikant's demise was mourned by several industry friends on social media.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of not just a great director but even a dear friend, a man who I remember as someone full of energy and hope God bless your soul #NishikantKamat sir. Gone too soon — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 17, 2020

Another colleague and super talented filmmaker #NishkantKamath passes on. Worked with him on #FinalSolution..a genuine man and good human. RIP my friend — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 17, 2020

Nishikant Kamat Really sad to hear about his untimely demise — (@yamigautam) August 17, 2020

I am just not able to fathom what I heard.. so so saddened..! We will miss you Nishi we will miss your forthright views, your story telling and your cinema strength to your loved ones #RIP #NishikantKamat — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) August 17, 2020

Nishi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 17, 2020

Damn, this years cruelty doesn’t end .. will miss your easy laughter & sharp cinematic brain. You had so many stories still to tell .. gone too soon #NishikantKamat rest in peace my friend — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) August 17, 2020

Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat pic.twitter.com/b5RlUSeDBo — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 17, 2020

My thoughts and prayers with the friends and family of #NishikantKamat. This is deeply saddening. May his soul rest in peace. — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) August 17, 2020

OMG !!!! Just heard about #nishikantkamat sir’s demise. These are truly the worst times ever. May he rest in peace. Strength to the family. #ripnishikantkamat — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) August 17, 2020

More than a director, you were a mentor and a friend to me. Rest in peace #NishikantKamat sir. You will always be missed.#RIP pic.twitter.com/BYvykzCJF8 — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) August 17, 2020

Extremely sad to know that my friend Director actor #NishikantKamat is no more. I knew him since his theatre days... an ace story teller and a grounded beautiful being.... gone too soon.

Will miss U dost.

ॐ शांति !

pic.twitter.com/GpaF7xvcKF — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 17, 2020

From Randeep Hooda to Soha Ali Khan, many paid tribute to the Drishyam filmmaker. Kamat came under the spotlight with his debut film Dombivali Fast in 2005 for which he also won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. He has directed successful Bollywood films like - starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari, John Abraham-starrers Force and Rocky Handsome, among others.

The filmmaker is not only known for directing critically acclaimed films but also for his spectacular performances in a few of them. For instance, Kamat played a negative role in the John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome and received appreciation for acing the same.

Rest in Peace, Nishikant Kamat!

