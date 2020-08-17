  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nishikant Kamat passes away after liver cirrhosis battle: Bollywood celebs mourn demise of noted filmmaker

Riteish Deshmukh confirmed Nishikant Kamat's demise on social media as he shared a heartfelt picture. Take a look at Bollywood celebs and their tweets paying a tribute to the noted filmmaker.
58103 reads Mumbai Updated: August 17, 2020 06:20 pm
News,riteish deshmukh,Nishikant Kamat DemiseNishikant Kamat passes away after liver cirrhosis battle: Bollywood celebs mourn demise of noted filmmaker.

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat has passed away after battling liver cirrhosis. The 50-year old filmmaker had been diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and other secondary infections. He was admitted at a city hospital in Hyderabad. Riteish Deshmukh confirmed the same on Twitter and shared, "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace."

Earlier there were unconfirmed reports of Kamat's demise, but Riteish's tweet set the record straight. Take a look:

As per reports, the 50-year-old director was brought to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on 31 July with jaundice and abdominal distention. Nishikant's demise was mourned by several industry friends on social media. 

Take a look at some of the reactions: 

From Randeep Hooda to Soha Ali Khan, many paid tribute to the Drishyam filmmaker. Kamat came under the spotlight with his debut film Dombivali Fast in 2005 for which he also won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. He has directed successful Bollywood films like Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari, John Abraham-starrers Force and Rocky Handsome, among others.

The filmmaker is not only known for directing critically acclaimed films but also for his spectacular performances in a few of them. For instance, Kamat played a negative role in the John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome and received appreciation for acing the same.

Rest in Peace, Nishikant Kamat! 

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Very sad to hear about it, so young, such a talented guy, RIP..

Anonymous 1 hour ago

So many deaths. 2020 is worst. RIP

Anonymous 1 hour ago

RIP

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement