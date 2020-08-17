Nishikant Kamat passes away; Ranveer Singh mourns the loss of reputed director

Ranveer Singh joined numerous other Bollywood celebs as he paid his tribute to filmmaker Nishikant Kamath who passed away on Monday.

Director Nishikant Kamat breathed his last breath on Monday in a hospital in Hyderabad. Nishikant was just 50-years-old and passed away after battling liver cirrhosis. He was suffering from chronic liver disease and was taken to the hospital on July 31st after complaints of high fever and fatigue. Several B-Town celebs took to their respective social media accounts and mourned the death of the famed filmmaker. Amongst them is actor who took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of Nishikant.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer Singh uploaded a black and white picture of Nishikant and added a heart-broken emoticon mourning the death of the famed director. In the morning, it was revealed that Nishikant was on ventilator support and continued to be in a critical condition. In the evening, actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter account and confirmed the death of the director. Nishikant was well-known for director a number of movies, but he was best known for directing the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit movie Drishyam that starred and .

Here is Ranveer Singh's post:

Apart from that, the late director is also known for his work in the Irrfan Khan starrer Mumbai Meri Jaan and John Abraham starrer Force and Rocky Handsome. Nishikant also played a negative role in Rocky Handsome. He also played a role in Bhavesh Joshi that was released in 2018. The director made his debut in the film industry with the Marathi movie Dombivali Fast that was released in 2005. This film also won the National Award for the Best Marathi Film.

