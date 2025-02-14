Nita Ambani calls husband Mukesh Ambani her ‘best friend’ and ‘biggest inspiration’: ‘I feel so blessed…’

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have together taken Reliance Foundation and Reliance Industries Limited to new heights. The power couple has been an inspiration to many who want to make it big in the business world. Mrs. Ambani, who is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a director of Reliance Industries recently heaped praise on her dear husband. In an interview, she called him her ‘best friend’ and ‘biggest inspiration’. Read on!

Nita Mukesh Ambani recently sat down with Bloomberg to talk about her company, her kids, and the dream the Ambani family has been seeing for the country. During the chat, she spoke about her husband, Reliance Industries Limited's chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, and called him a blessing.

She started by saying, “Every day of my life, I feel so blessed because I am married to my best friend. Mukesh is been my true supporter, the wind beneath my wings.” The businesswoman and philanthropist further added, “He is my biggest inspiration. So, I think, to have married someone who supports you unconditionally the way Mukesh supports me is truly a blessing.”

In the same chat, Nita Ambani spoke about her kids Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani. When asked how the kids decided to take over which sector of Reliance Industries, the mother of the successful kids stated that her elder son Akash Ambani has been a tech bluff since the time he was a little child. Hence, he became a part of Jio which led to the largest digital transformation story in India.

She then spoke about Isha Ambani and called her the most intuitive and sensitive girl. Nita Ambani added that it’s a pleasure to have a daughter who has the same belief system, and the same values in life, and to see her as a woman leader and a part of Reliance Retail makes her heart swell with pride.

Talking about Anant, the mother stated that he was always about saving the environment and protecting wildlife. Now, he is leading the green energy project of the company. The youngest of all also runs the rescue and rehabilitation center for animals in Jamnagar.

