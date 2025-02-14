Nita Ambani on her love for cricket and how Sachin Tendulkar helped her understand it better: ‘Once we were interviewing…'

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s wife, Nita Ambani, has a deep personal connection to sports, particularly cricket. She also co-owns the IPL team Mumbai Indians and is often seen enthusiastically cheering for her team at matches. Recently, she candidly revealed how legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar helped her gain more knowledge about the sport.

During a recent conversation with Bloomberg Television, Nita Ambani shared that she immersed herself in the sport by reading extensively about it and speaking to cricketers. She noted that the game is not easy to follow and requires a deep understanding. She admitted that she initially knew nothing about the sport, but her interest in cricket motivated her to learn its nuances.

"I spoke to Sachin, who is known as the God of Cricket, and I would ask him such embarrassing questions. Once, we were interviewing a bowler who is very well known both in India and around the world. He had come for an interview, was sitting at the table, and I didn’t know who he was. So I called up Sachin and said, ‘Sachin, please educate me—what should I talk to him about?’" she recalled with a laugh.

She expressed her happiness about seeing her IPL team, Mumbai Indians, doing well under the leadership of her son, Akash Ambani. She also spoke about her love for the Mumbai Indians women's team, stating that it "fills her heart with joy."

She explained her admiration for the women’s team by highlighting the various struggles these female players endure. "When you see them all coming together from the remote villages of India to play for you and share their stories, it's just so inspirational. It encourages other girls to pursue sports," she said.

Talking about her passion for cricket, Nita stated that she is a teacher at heart and believes education and sports should go hand in hand. She also mentioned the positive shift in parents' perspectives, as more of them now consider sports a viable career option.

On a concluding note, she expressed her desire for India to shine on the global stage and hailed Paralympians as her "biggest motivation."

"How these children cope with their special abilities, conquer challenges, and then compete on the world stage is truly inspiring. This is what we should actually be focusing on," she said.