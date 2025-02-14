Nita Ambani opens up about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's grand wedding celebration: 'Every parent wants…'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was the talk of the town in 2024. Their pre-wedding celebrations and marriage rituals were a grand affair, with many high-profile personalities from across the world in attendance. Nita Ambani has now opened up about her son's wedding and expressed that every parent wants the best for their child.

In a recent conversation with Bloomberg, Nita Ambani was asked if she was bothered by the criticism for the lavishness of her son Anant Ambani's wedding. In response, she said, "Every parent wants to do their best for their children's wedding. And that's what we did."

She further mentioned her happiness at being able to bring Indian traditions, heritage, and culture to the center stage. "In all this, I think it was the made-in-India brand that came out," she stated.

When asked about a heart-touching moment from the wedding, Nita Ambani shared, "My son Anant has been fighting obesity from a very young age because of his asthma. And when he went up on the stage as a confident bridegroom, he told me, 'Mom, it's not what I am physically; it's what my heart is.'" She revealed that the most touching feeling came when she saw Anant holding his partner Radhika Merchant's hand.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024, at the luxurious Jio World Centre in Mumbai. This was followed by the Shubh Aashirwaad function on July 13 and the wedding reception on July 14.

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, John Cena, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and many others graced the big day of the couple.

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began in March of last year in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Artists like Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and more mesmerized the guests with their performances. Then, a few months later, the couple headed to Europe for a grand celebration on a cruise.