Nita Ambani reveals Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding brought 'Indian Traditions' to the center stage; says she wants to preserve the 'culture'

Nita Ambani and her family recently captured not only India's but the world's attention, all because of their son, Anant's big, and quite glamorous Indian wedding to Radhika Merchant. In a recent interview, the matriarch of the family opened up about the huge celebrations.

Talking to Bloomberg she revealed, "Every parent wants to do their best for their children's wedding, and that's what we did." Given the huge celebrations and the long list of celebrities from around the globe that attended the wedding, it was a boost for the 'made in India' brand. She said, "In all this, I think, it was a made-in-India brand that came out."

The Chairperson of Reliance Industries was happy that her family's celebrations were able to put the Indian culture on the world stage. "I'm just happy that I was able to, kind of, bring to the center stage our Indian traditions, our Indian heritage, and our Indian culture."

Bringing all forms of art forms to India has been one of Nita Ambani's biggest motives. She says, "Bringing art to India is more than a passion. It's about preserving our culture for generations." Claiming that art has no boundaries, she added, "India deserves to be a global cultural powerhouse."

The three-day-long wedding ceremony was attended by the biggest names from the film industry and the business world. When asked about the one moment that had the most profound impact on her, the philanthropist revealed that it was her younger son's touching words.

Nita Ambani shared, "My son Anant has been battling obesity from a very young age due to his asthma." However, on his wedding day, the now 29-year-old said something deeply moving to his mother. The proud mother recalled, "When he stood on the stage as a confident groom, he told me, 'Mom, it's not about how I look physically. It's about who I am in my heart.'" She admitted that it was the most touching moment for her as a mother.