Nita Ambani says Indian women are ‘redefining’ every field from sports to medicine; 'My girls can do as much as...'

Nita Ambani is a force to be reckoned with in the business world! The matriarch of India’s richest family plays a crucial role in the multi-million-dollar conglomerate Reliance. Recently, she has taken the helm of a new digital venture in partnership with Disney, which is giving tough competition to international entertainment giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Sony.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Nita Ambani advocates for gender equality, explaining how women are on the brink of creating remarkable transformations in the country. “It’s us women who are going to transform India and redefine it,” she proudly declares.

She believes that the time for Indian women has arrived—they are not only breaking glass ceilings but also redefining every field, be it sports, medicine, or the creative arts. When asked about the legacy she would like to leave for her family, the philanthropist and businesswoman emphasized that she wants her “precious” grandchildren to find their place in life and rise above gender disparities.

“My girls can do as much as my boys. My granddaughters can do as much as my grandsons,” she added. She aspires to be their biggest supporter and cheerleader as they work toward making their dreams come true.

In addition to driving Jio’s growth in the digital entertainment sector, Ambani is determined to promote the “Made in India” vision and bolster the country’s legacy by preserving its artistic and cultural heritage. Aside from opening India’s biggest cultural center, she is also backing the country’s bid to host the Olympics.

Moreover, Ambani is supporting the women’s cricket team, Mumbai Indians, and hopes to see India represented on a global scale in multiple sports. “I dream of seeing India on the global stage as a multi-sporting powerhouse,” Ambani admitted.