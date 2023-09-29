Nitesh Tiwari on why he didn't direct Tumse Na Ho Payega: 'I had just finished Chhichhore...'

Tumse Na Ho Payega is a much-awaited comedy-drama movie featuring actors Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles. As the movie is set for its release today, on September 29th, it seems like the eagerness of fans has finally come to an end. While the movie has been helmed by Abhishek Sinha, recently, director Nitesh Tiwari has now opened up on how he wrote and wanted to direct the movie himself. However, he had to give up on that idea as it occupied the same space as his film Chhichhore.

Nitesh Tiwari reveals his desire to direct Tumse Na Ho Payega

In a recent interview with Indian Express, the Bawaal director revealed how he wrote Tumse Na Ho Payega and wanted to direct it but didn't because he wanted to do something different after Chhichhore. Though the script of the film was with him for over three years, he chose not to direct it. “The book came to me through Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. She read the book and gave it to me, she said that this book had the potential to become a very good script. Nikhil Mehrotra and I wrote it and it shaped up into something very interesting. But by that time, I had finished Chhichhore and I wanted to do something different for myself,” he stated.

He also spoke about how he was “in love” with Tumse Na Ho Payega and sought like-minded people to work on it. Talking about Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, he said that he had a “great experience” with them and how they came together with the Disney Plus Hotstar team. Mentioning how he sought somebody who could bring justice to the film, he stated his “gut feeling” made him write the film.

About Tumse Na Ho Payega

Released today, the comedy-drama film revolves around a bunch of guys who quit their jobs after boredom struck them. Later, they plan to start their own business but face challenges as the situation flips.