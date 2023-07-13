Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan has no room to 'offend'; Director says, ‘I’m very confident’

Renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is gearing up for his ambitious project, a retelling of the epic Hindu mythology, Ramayan. After Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal, the director will start work on this project. However, recently Om Raut's Adipurush landed in some major controversies regarding the dialogues and characters in the film. Now, addressing concerns about potential offense, Tiwari has reassured audiences that his adaptation will respect diverse sensibilities while maintaining its authenticity. With the ongoing controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tiwari's confidence in creating a non-offensive narrative has garnered attention and intrigue.

Nitesh Tiwari on his adaptation of Ramayan

The most recent adaptation of Ramayan, Adipurush received a lot of backlash from the audience. Keeping the current scenario in mind, Nitesh Tiwari was asked about his plans for the adaptation of Ramayan. Talking to Zoom Entertainment, he shared, “My question is very simple. I am also a consumer of the content that I create and if I’m not going to offend myself then I’m very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else.”

Much details about the project have not been revealed yet and viewers are curious to know who will essay the role of Lord Ram and Seeta. On being asked about the cast, the director replied and affirmed, "Very soon." Speculations are rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the role of Ram and Seeta.

Adipurush backlash

Released on June 16, Adipurush faced severe backlash, primarily targeting its dialogues, VFX, costumes, and set designs. The film encountered calls for boycott, compelling the makers to backtrack on certain dialogues within the mythological epic. The film, directed by Om Raut stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, among others.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari is awaiting the release of Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is expected to release this month.

