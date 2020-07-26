  1. Home
Nithiin and Shalini exchange wedding vows in the presence of family members; See inside PHOTOS

Bheeshma star Nithiin and Shalini have finally exchanged their wedding vows at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Check out the pictures.
2100 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2020 10:57 pm
Nithiin and Shalini exchange wedding vows in the presence of family members; See inside PHOTOSNithiin and Shalini exchange wedding vows in the presence of family members; See inside PHOTOS
Bheeshma star Nithiin is all set to embark on a new journey in his life as he has tied the knot with ladylove Shalini. Yes, that’s right. The South actor and Shalini got engaged on July 22, 2020, in the presence of their family members. Fans rejoiced as he shared a glimpse of their engagement ceremony on social media too. Nithiin had also announced his wedding date which is July 26, 2020. And the big day has finally arrived!  

We have now chanced upon some inside pictures from Nithiin and Shalini’s wedding ceremony which are hard to miss. The two of them have exchanged vows in the presence of their dear and near ones as can be seen in the pictures. Nithiin looks dapper in a red sherwani while Shalini, on the other hand, looks regal in a golden South Indian saree. The Rang De actor was clicked by the paparazzi a few hours back as he arrived at the Falaknuma Palace.

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Nithin wedding pictures at Taj Falaknuma.! #NithiinShalini actor_nithiin #Nish #NithiinWeddingOnJuly26 #Nithiin

A post shared by N I T H I I N (nithiinfanss) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#NithiinShalini

A post shared by N I T H I I N (nithiinfanss) on

Nithiin’s co-star from Rang De, Keerthy Suresh has shared an adorable couple of the newlyweds and penned a sweet wish for them. She writes, “What a happy picture! Wish you both stay the same forever. Congratulations to you both and wishing you all the happiness in the world @actor_nithiin & Shalini! On the work front, Nithiin will be next seen in the movie Rang De. He has another project lined up that has been helmed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post below:

Credits :Instagram

