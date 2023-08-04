Nitin Desai death: Aamir Khan reacts to low celebrity turnout at Lagaan art director's funeral

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who last starred in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, was seen arriving for famous art director and producer Nitin Desai's funeral at ND Studios in Karjat on August 4. He was amongst the few celebrities who reached out to pay their last respects to the late art director. Other celebs like Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Rishi, Manoj Joshi, Madhur Bhandarkar and Sonali Kulkarni were also present there. After the funeral, Aamir addressed the media and expressed his grief. He also reacted to low celebrity turnout there.

Aamir Khan reacts to Nitin Desai's sudden demise

Nitin Desai, who created grand and beautiful sets for films like Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Khamoshi: The Musical and others, died by suicide on August 2. His body was found at his ND Studios in Karjat. He was 57 and all set to celebrate his 58th birthday on August 6. Aamir worked with Desai on a lot of films. Post the funeral, Aamir expressed shock and said that he still can't believe it.

According to ANI, Aamir said, "This is very shocking news. I am unable to understand how did this happen. I can't believe it. I wish he did not do this and reached out for help instead. But what can we say in such a tragic situation, it is very difficult to understand what has happened. It is very sad...We have lost someone who was very talented."

The Dangal actor was flocked by a sea of reporters at the venue. During the interaction, he was asked about the low turnout of celebs at the funeral. Since Desai worked with a lot of top Bollywood celebs, very few of them showed up. Aamir said that maybe some people couldn't come for some reason. He added, "I am sure he has a special place in everyone's heart. I would offer my condolences to his family."

Nitin Desai won several hearts and awards through his outstanding work. He won four National Awards. Apart from films, his massive studio was also used for Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

