Nitin Desai death: FIR registered against five for abetment to suicide; Khalapur police launch probe

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

On August 2, renowned art director and producer Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead at his ND Studios in Karjat. According to the police officials, he died by suicide. The news of his unfortunate demise shocked the entire industry. On August 4, after the postmortem and police investigation, Nitin Desai's last rites were performed at his studios in Karjat. During the investigation, an audio recording from Desai's phone was allegedly recovered which mentioned four names. Now, according to the latest development, the Khalapur police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with Nitin Desai's death case.

Police register FIR against five in Nitin Desai's death case

A while ago, ANI took to Twitter and shared that a case has been registered against five under IPC sections 306 (abetting suicide) and 34 IPC (common intention). The tweet read, "In art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai's suicide case, Raigad Police registered Abetment to suicide case in Khalapur Police station against Edelweiss company (ECS) officers and others - a total of five people - following the complaint of Neha Nitin Desai, wife Of Nitin Desai. FIR is registerd under IPC sections 306 and 34 IPC."

Reportedly, the police registered an FIR against five persons of ECL Finance company and Edelweiss. It is reported that the officials allegedly mentally tortured the Jodhaa Akbar art director regarding a loan that he had reportedly borrowed. The FIR is registered a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the firm would be probed, from which Nitin Desai had taken a loan. The officials will investigate if the private lending firm charged high interest to the late art director and if he was under stress.

Earlier, it was reported that Desai's company had defaulted on a Rs 252 crore loan to its financial creditor, according to an insolvency petition filed in a bankruptcy court last week.

Meanwhile, celebs like Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Mukesh Rishi, Sonali Kulkarni, and others were seen arriving for Desai's last rites in Karjat today. Aamir even spoke to the media there and expressed sadness. He was heard saying, "This is very shocking news. I am unable to understand how did this happen. I can't believe it. I wish he did not do this and reached out for help instead. But what can we say in such a tragic situation, it is very difficult to understand what has happened. It is very sad...We have lost someone who was very talented."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

