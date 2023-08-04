Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker and other celebs arrive to pay their last respects

The Bollywood industry is still in shock from the news of renowned art director Nitin Desai's shocking death. On August 2, the 57-year-old was found hanging in his studio by his associates. The next day, postmortem reports confirmed the cause of death as hanging. Today, his mortal remains have been brought to the ND Art World Studio Pvt Ltd studio for his family members and visitors to pay their last respects. Many of his family members, friends, and colleagues from the industry have arrived to pay their last respects.

Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, and others arrive for last rites

Nitin Desai is survived by his wife Naina, and their three children. Apart from them, other family members, all clad in white were present at the site. All of them looked inconsolable. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was seen arriving clad in a yellow cotton kurta and blue trousers. The PK actor folded his hands and offered his prayers, then went on to meet Nitin Desai's family members. He greeted everyone individually and hugged them. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was already present there wearing a white shirt when Aamir Khan arrived. The actor joined the filmmaker to meet the late art director's family.

Take a look at Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker at Nitin Desai's last rites here:

For the unversed, Ashutosh Gowariker worked with the late art director on several projects throughout his career. Some of the notable films in which he designed the sets include Lagaan and Jodha Akbar, among others.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar, known for movies like Fashion, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, among others also arrived to pay his respects to the late art director. Other actors including Manoj Joshi, Mukesh Rishi, Sonali Kulkarni, and others were also spotted. Nitin Desai worked extensively in Hindi as well as the Marathi film industry. Many popular faces from the Marathi film fraternity, including Subodh Bhave, and Manasi Naik were also present to pay their last respect to the celebrated art director.

One of the best art directors in the industry, Nitin Desai worked on some notable films throughout his career including Slumdog Millionaire, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bajirao Mastani, Devdas, Jodha Akbar, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Dostana, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Munnabhai MBBS, among others. His last film as an art director was Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial, epic drama Panipat.

Besides the celebrities from tinsel town, politicians and other notable personalities were also spotted at the late producer's last rites. The cremation for Nitin Desai was held at 4 p.m at the ND Studio, the studio that he founded in 2005

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan says endorsement of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai as actors is important