Nitin Desai passes away: Art director’s initial postmortem reveals ‘death due to hanging’

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Celebrated art director and producer Nitin Chandrakant Desai’s death on Wednesday morning shocked the entire film industry. Desai had a number of acclaimed films to his credit including Lagaan, Khamoshi, Devdas, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and more. Reportedly, he was found hanging at his own company premises, ND Studios in Karjat, Maharashtra. Information had surfaced that Desai was facing financial challenges. Now, the police have revealed the findings of his postmortem.

Postmortem reveals reason behind Nitin Desai’s death

Earlier, the SP of Raigad district in Maharashtra had confirmed the death of Nitin Desai after they reached the ND Studios on being called by the set workers. The Khalapur police had brought the body to JJ Hospital to conduct a postmortem. On Wednesday, August 2, a team of four doctors performed a postmortem on the late art director and early findings indicate that the cause of death is due to hanging. Raigad police stated, "Postmortem of art director Nitin Desai has been conducted by a team of four doctors. As per preliminary findings, the cause of death is due to hanging. Further investigation is underway.”

Earlier, it was reported that Desai was stressed due to financial issues and his company was on the brink of insolvency. Apparently, his company had defaulted on a loan of Rs. 252 crore. The police are still investigating the death of the art director. Raigad SP added, “The devices we have found at the location including mobile phones and other stuff and electronic devices have been seized and we are investigating them. We have also taken the statement of his caretaker and driver and are doing the investigations.”

Nitin Desai had worked with notable filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and more in the past. He also had four national awards in art direction to his name. Many bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Riteish Deshmukh, Hema Malini, Parineeti Chopra and others expressed their shock over his sudden demise and mourned his loss on social media.

The last rites of Nitin Desai will take place on Friday, August 4, once his family, who lives in America, returns to Mumbai. The funeral will be held at the ND Studios in Karjat.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

