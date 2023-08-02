Nitin Desai passes away: Art director's Rs 252 crore debt reportedly led company on brink of insolvency

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Art director and production designer Nitin Desai was tragically found dead by suicide on Wednesday at his ND Studios. Desai had been associated with a range of acclaimed films including Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Munna Bhai MBBS, and more. Initially, authorities confirmed his passing, and Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi indicated that financial stress might have played a role. Recent revelations have shed light on the financial struggles faced by his company, which had reportedly defaulted on a loan of Rs. 250 crore, prompting the initiation of insolvency proceedings.

Reports suggest that Desai had been grappling with financial difficulties, leading to an insolvency petition being filed against his company the previous week due to its failure to meet loan repayment obligations.

From early 2020, Desai's company, ND's Art World had encountered challenges in repaying two loans totaling Rs. 185 crore, which had been obtained from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018. On July 25th, the Mumbai sector of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) granted approval for a petition submitted by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company, initiating measures to address corporate insolvency. As outlined in the directive, creditors officially classified the account as a non-performing asset (NPA) by March 31, 2021, with the outstanding default amount reaching ₹252.48 crore by June 30, 2022.

In response to this development, Desai's company claimed that a fire incident had occurred at the studio on May 7, 2021, resulting in property loss. They criticized creditors for issuing a recovery notice on the same day as the incident. Recent local media coverage revealed that the financial creditor had approached district authorities in Raigad several months earlier, seeking to take control of ND Studios.

Desai’s friend BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde told Hindustan Times that he had spoken to the art director a day before his death and had advised him to start afresh. He said, "I used to often speak and counsel him. I had told him how Amitabh Bachchan had faced immense losses and come back in life again. We had told him that even if the studio was attached due to loans, he could start afresh. It's very sad to hear about his death. I spoke to him day before."

The police investigation of the case is still underway.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

