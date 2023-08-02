Nitin Desai passes away: Last rites of Lagaan art director will be performed at ND Studios on Friday

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Bollywood's celebrated art director, production designer and producer Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead on August 2 at his ND Studios in Karjat. Reportedly, the art director died by suicide. His sudden demise has shocked the entire film fraternity. The cops are currently investigating the death case. The latest development suggests that the last rites of Nitin Desai will be performed on Friday.

Details about Nitin Desai's last rites revealed

While the cops are investigating and looking into the suicide case, Nitin's close associate Nitin Kulkarni spoke to The Times of India and revealed details about his last rites. He shared that the late art director will be taken to JJ Hospital for post-mortem. But his last rites will be performed once his children reach Mumbai. They are currently in America. He also revealed that the funeral will be held on Friday, August 4 at ND Studios in Karjat. The family of Nitin Desai is yet to release an official statement.

After his unfortunate demise, Maharashtra MLA revealed that Desai was under 'financial stress'. Later, it was also reported that he was defaulted on a loan of Rs. 252 crore and it lead to an insolvency petition being filed against his company last week due to its failure to meet loan repayment obligations.

Meanwhile, Nitin Desai worked with big directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowariker, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and others. He created grand and lavish sets for films like Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Mangal Pandey and others. Celebs like Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Hema Malini, Manoj Bajpayee, Riteish Deshmukh and others expressed shock and mourned his loss on social media.

Akshay Kumar, who was all set to release the trailer of OMG 2 today, postponed the same as a mark of respect. He tweeted, "Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

