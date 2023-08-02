Nitin Desai passes away: Maharastra MLA Mahesh Baldi reveals art director was under 'financial stress'

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.



Renowned art director and production designer Nitin Desai reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning. According to several reports, he was found hanging at his own ND Studios in Karjat. Police officers had immediately arrived at the location and had started an investigation of his death. Now, the cops have confirmed the unfortunate news and Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi has revealed the reason behind his suicide.

Cops confirm art director Nitin Desai's death

The cops have confirmed the news about the death of art director Nitin Desai and mentioned that they were informed by the set workers. The SP of Raigad stated, “We have found the body of art director Nitin Desai hanging in his studio in Karjat. Police were informed about this by a worker on the set. When police team reached the studio we saw his body hanging. We are investigating the case further for ascertaining all the aspects in this case.”

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi reveals Nitin Desai was under financial stress

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi has revealed that the reason behind his suicide was financial stress. He told ANI, “When we met a month ago, he had told me that he was under financial stress. Prima Facie this seems like the only reason for his death by suicide. He had told me that new movies were coming his way, but it looked like only TV shows were being shot at ND studios, which may not have strengthened his condition.”

As soon as the news surfaced on the internet, people expressed their shock and condolences. Many Bollywood celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Hema Malini, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Madhur Bhandarkar, Riteish Deshmukh also took to Twitter and mourned Desai’s loss and paid their heartfelt tributes.

National award winning art director Nitin Desai was famous for his beautiful and grand sets in films like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar, 1942: A Love Story, Lagaan, Munna Bhai MBBS and many others. Throughout his career span of 20 years, Desai worked with renowned filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and others.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

