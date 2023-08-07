Nitin Desai's first birth anniversary reportedly celebrated at Karjat's ND Studios with a 'small puja'

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, Bollywood’s most celebrated art director, passed away on August 4, leaving the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock. The director committed suicide just four days before his birthday and would have turned 58 on August 6. For the unversed, Desai was found dead at his ND Studio in Karjat, where he reportedly hanged himself on August 4. Now, a report suggests that Desai’s first birth anniversary was celebrated at the ND Studio and a small puja was performed in honor of the departed soul.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai’s first birth anniversary celebrated at ND Studio

Reportedly, the late art director celebrated most of his birthdays at his popular studio in Karjat. While speaking exclusively to ETimes, a close associate of Desai confirmed that his first birth anniversary was celebrated at his ND Studio. Speaking about how they celebrated Desai’s first birth anniversary, the source said, “We put up flowers and garlands on his photo and did a small puja.”

For those who are unaware, the celebrated art director committed suicide in the wee hours of Wednesday morning on August 2. As per the reports, he was found dead on the sets of the Marathi reality show, Marathi Pavool Padate Pudhe, located at ND Studios in Khalapur. His funeral was held two days after his death at the same location.

Desai is well known for his prolific work on several Bollywood films including 'Devdas', Lagaan', Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khamoshi: The Musical, and Panipat, to name a few.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

