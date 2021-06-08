Nitish Bhardwaj on alleged drugs consumption on Kedarnath sets: Never seen Sushant & Sara with heavy eyes

Nitish Bhardwaj had shared the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

Content Warning: The article contains references to drugs.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise had sent shockwaves across the country last year. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and while it left his massive fan following heartbroken, there have been endless speculations about the reason behind his demise. This isn’t all. Post Sushant’s death, an alleged Bollywood drugs nexus also came to light which is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). It was also alleged that the late actor got hooked on drugs on the sets of Kedarnath.

However, Sushant’s Kedarnath co-star Nitish Bhardwaj, in his conversation with The Times of India, stated that he never saw the late actor or leading lady Sara Ali Khan on a trip on the sets or with heavy eyes. He also emphasised that the Kai Po Che star was very agile minded which cannot be the case with someone who takes drugs. Nitish also mentioned that Sara had also assured him neither touched drugs ever and neither she would do it ever. For the uninitiated, the senior actor was seen playing the role of Sara’s father in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

During his conversation with TOI, Nitish said, “One day, Pooja Gor was telling me about the changing environment of the television industry, and eventually, the subject veered to drugs. To this, Sara told me that she had heard there was a drug problem in the film industry too. I vividly remember telling her to stay away from it because she had a very promising career ahead of her. She assured me that she had never touched drugs and won't ever do so. Sushant used to smoke a cigarette but he was very agile-minded. Someone who does drugs is not agile like him, neither do they talk so intelligently. At least, that's what I think. As a rule, I don’t smoke--I have never lit up either a tobacco or drug-filled cigarette. But I know that if you smoke such a cigarette, it has a distinct smell. I had never seen Sushant and Sara with heavy eyes or on a trip; they were so normal. Sushant was in a different zone; we would talk about cosmology and the science of planets and galaxies.”

Meanwhile, the alleged drugs case in connection with Sushant’s demise had recently made the headlines once again after the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the NCB in the case.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or substance abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

