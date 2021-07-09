Nivedita Bhattacharya on keeping marriage with Kay Kay Menon low key: We didn't want to shout from a rooftop

In a recent interview, Nivedita Bhattacharya revealed why she and husband Kay Kay Menon prefer to keep their relationship low key.

Nivedita Bhattacharya, who was most recently seen in Shaadisthan which released on a streaming platform, has opened up on her marriage with Kay Kay Menon. Both the talented actors have rarely addressed their marriage in public. Now, in a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Nivedita revealed how did they first meet. Reminiscing their beginning days of theatre, Nivedita revealed that they used to work together.

She said, "We both were doing theatre. It was during a play when we met during rehearsals. We have a common set of friends. It’s not like you meet someone in a project and move on to the next. Even if we were not working together, we were always in the same circle, which then transitioned into love. We were in the initial stepping stones, struggling, looking for more work, our careers had just begun. We said ‘OKAY’ might as well just get married. Instead of giving rent to two different houses, we’ll just pay the rent for one."

When asked about why they've kept their marriage absolutely low-key, Nivedita added, "It’s a part of our life and there’s no need to bring that forward because both our agendas are that our work should do the talking and those who know us, know we’re married. We didn’t want to shout from a rooftop ‘oh we’re a couple, look at us, take our pictures’. We’re only visible when our work is visible."

While Nivedita was recently seen in Shaadisthan, husband Kay Kay Menon was seen in the Ray's anthology Bahrupiya.

ALSO READ: Mimi Teaser: Kriti Sanon's fun pregnancy journey from 12 to 40 weeks to be delivered in a trailer on July 13

Credits :Free Press Journal

Share your comment ×