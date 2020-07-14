Nivetha Thomas unravels the singer within; voices 'Afreen' on social media

Actress Nivetha Thomas showcased her vocal prowess on social media by singing a few lines of the evergreen song "Afreen"

Nivetha took to her verified Twitter handle where she shared a one-minute video of herself singing the version that was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan on "Coke Studio".

"Calling this, singing attempts. #quarantinechoir "Afreen" Nivetha captioned the clip, which has 8.5K likes in the micro-blogging website.

Last month, Nivetha completed four years in Telugu cinema. She said she is looking forward to seeing the audience in her films as many characters. The actress said in a social media post at that time that she will forever remain a devout student of cinema.

Nivetha made her Telugu debut in 2016 with the action-thriller "Gentleman" opposite Nani. She was then seen in other Telugu films like "Jai Lava Kusa", "Juliet Lover Of Idiot", "118" and "Brochevarevarura".

She currently awaits the release of "V", an action thriller directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The film features Sudheer Babu, Nani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala.

"V" is Nani's 25th film and he will be portraying a negative role for the first time. The film was slated for a March release, but has been pushed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Credits :IANS

