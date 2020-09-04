  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nivetha Thomas welcomes the 'cultural integration' between the Bollywood and South actors

South star Nivetha Thomas is happy with the talent exchange happening within film industries in the country.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: September 4, 2020 02:37 pm
Several actors from film industries down South including Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, Dhanush, Sudheer Babu have forayed Bollywood lately, or are set to do so, even as a huge list of Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among many others have worked in the south Indian film industries.

Nivetha she welcomes such talent exchange. "It is cultural integration. I welcome it with open arms. At the end of the day when we are talking about it from the broader front. It is great to have people from across regions working together," she told IANS.

The actress added: "It is like an exchange of different ideologies, practices and methods because when I was for the first time with a Bombay team, I got to learn a lot of stuff I didn't know."

Nivetha agrees that there is a lot of "give and take" but as long it is healthy, it is amazing.

"At the end of the day you can't set a formula to this. Just because you want to work with different people you can't have them there. You only have to do what the film requires and if that character requires somebody who will do justice, forget the region. Take the actor who does justice to the role," she said.

"I think it is really healthy and I love it because I was welcomed with open arms whether it was in Tamil or in Telugu (films). So, why would I be indifferent to anybody else experiencing the same?" she asked.

Nivetha currently awaits the release of her upcoming film "V" starring Telugu stars Nani and Sudheer Babu. The action-thriller is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 5.

Credits :IANS

