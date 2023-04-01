NMACC Gala: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan take glam quotient a notch higher

The launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was a grand affair, with the who’s who of Bollywood present. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and many others celebs arrived for the grand opening ceremony. Some international celebs such as Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid and Emma Chamberlain were also present. Looks like Day 2 is going to be even bigger as a number of Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have arrived at NMACC for India In Fashion, a first-of-its-kind costume exhibit.

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at NMACC gala

Alia Bhatt turned up the glamour quotient as she arrived in an Elie Saab gown, which had just the right amount of bling! The sleeveless gown has a flattering silhouette, and features vertical rows of embellishments and sequins. Her outfit also comprised of a cape that added some drama to her chic look. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra made a fashion statement as she arrived with hubby Nick Jonas. The power couple posed for the paparazzi, and looked oh-so-glamorous! Priyanka Chopra wore a strapless gown with cutouts at the waist, and a thigh-high slit. It had a sequinned bodice, with the skirt in multi-coloured patterns. Nick Jonas looked handsome in an all-black formal suit.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a black ethnic suit with golden embellishments and multicoloured patterns on the dupatta. Aaradhya looked adorable in an off-white ethnic suit with sequins and embellishments.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad arrive hand-in-hand, Sonam Kapoor plants a kiss on Anand Ahuja at NMACC gala