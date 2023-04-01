NMACC Gala: Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, Janhvi-Khushi, Ananya and others serve good looks; See PICS

The grand launch event of India's biggest cultural hub, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has taken over social media with its highly impressive guest lists. Some of the biggest celebs of Hollywood and Indian film industries made appearances at the two-day event, to the much excitement of their fans and followers. On the Day 2 of the highly glamorous event had some of the most famous star kids from the entertainment industry gracing NMACC Gala, including siblings Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, and others.

Aryan-Suhana, Janhvi-Khushi, Ananya, Sara grace NMACC Gala

Some of the most famous star kids and young stars of the Hindi film industry, including siblings Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, and others served good looks, on NMACC Gala's Day 2 event. Aryan and Suhana, made an appearance at the grand launch event of the cultural hub with their mom, Gauri Khan.

Aryan Khan, as always, looked handsome in a jet-black velvet look, which he paired with a matching semi-formal black shirt, and a pair of black trousers. The aspiring filmmaker completed his look with a pair of black shoes and a couple of statement necklaces. Suhana Khan, on the other hand, looked elegant in a brown sequinned net saree by Sabyasachi Mukerji, which she paired with a bralette blouse. The actress completed her look with a pair of kundan earrings, dewy make-up, and a statement Sabyasachi clutch.

Check out the pictures of Bollywood star kids at NMACC Gala, below: