NMACC Gala: Gigi Hadid poses with Bolly stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan; See PICS

NMACC Gala, the two-day event was held as a part of the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). It was a grand affair as stars from Bollywood as well as Hollywood came together to take part in the grand celebrations. From Gigi Hadid living her Bollywood moment to Shah Rukh Khan winning over everyone with his Jhoome Jo Pathan performance, there were several highlights from this two-day event. With the event over, the celebrities are now sharing their best moments on social media.

Gigi Hadid with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and SRK

Gigi Hadid, the International supermodel looked absolutely breathtaking in a golden detailed blouse and a white chikankari saree. The look was completed with golden bangles and earrings. Her outfit had elaborate work and going by her social media posts, she seemed super excited to wear it. She shared every detail about her outfit on her social media. “This Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specializes in a differently stitch, truly remarkable workmanship .. I’ll never forget it,” reads her caption about the outfit.

On Monday morning, Gigi took to Instagram to share some moments from the gala night and netizens are obsessing over two images- Gigi posing with Aishwarya and her little daughter, and one with the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. She penned a long caption about the event and how special it was for her.

Take a look at Gigi’s pictures here:

Fans ushered their love and excitement on the post as they reacted to how stunning Gigi looked. One user wrote, “GI and SRK. A moment in Pop Culture!” Referring to SRK and Gigi’s snap together, one user commented, “This was actually your Devdas fangirl moment??” Gigi liked this comment also.

