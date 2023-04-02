NMACC Gala: Gigi Hadid reacts to her viral video; Says 'Varun Dhawan making my Bollywood dreams come true'

American supermodel Gigi Hadid, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, is currently in Mumbai. She was invited as a guest to attend the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the city. On day 2 of the grand event, Gigi was seen making heads turn in a traditional outfit. She walked the pink carpet and made heads turn with her fashionable avatar. Interestingly, Varun Dhawan, who was also there at the NMACC Gala night, was seen dancing with Gigi. Their video from the after-party went viral in which he was seen lifting her in his arms and planting a sweet kiss on her cheek. Now, Gigi has reacted to the same.

Gigi Hadid reacts to viral dancing video with Varun Dhawan from NMACC

A while ago, Gigi reposted the video on her Instagram story and reacted to the same. She tagged Varun and wrote, "@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come tru" followed by a lot of laughing emojis. Have a look:

Varun replied, "The sweetest and the cutest. Gigi making my dreams come true." After the video was shared on social media, Varun was slammed by netizens for 'kissing Gigi without her consent'. Varun decided to give an apt reply to the trollers. He took to Twitter and rubbished the claims. He said that it was a planned act for Gigi. He tweeted, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning."

Apart from Gigi, the event was also graced by Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz and other Hollywood celebs. Even Bollywood celebs were seen putting their best fashion foot forward. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and others were seen gracing the event. A lot of dance videos from after-party have stormed the Internet. A while ago, Salman and SRK's picture with Tom and Zendaya was shared on social media and it sent their fans into a frenzy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NMACC Gala: Tom Holland and Zendaya's EPIC pic with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan goes viral; Fans react