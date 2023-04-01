NMACC Gala: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan exude royalty; Karan Johar, Bhumi, Farhan-Shibani serve looks-PICS

After the grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai last night, we are all set for Day 2 of the NMACC event. Celebrities have started arriving for the NMACC gala, and so far we saw Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, and American model Gigi Hadid arriving for the grand event. Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Bhumi Pednekar, Chunky Panday, and others have also arrived for the gala, and have taken the glamour quotient up a notch!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebs at NMACC gala

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked glamorous in designer Shahab Durazi's creation, and she made a splash in a midnight blue gown with an interesting, dramatic detail around one shoulder. She looked elegant as she accessorized with emerald earrings, and posed with her hubby Saif Ali Khan on the pink carpet. Saif was dressed in a black bandhgala with white pajamas, teamed with black formal shoes, for the event. Karan Johar made heads turn in a long black jacket with golden embroidery work over it, while Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in a white shirt with a printed long skirt. Farhan Akhtar arrived with his wife Shibani Dandekar. Farhan wore an all-black outfit with a printed jacket over it, while Shibani looked stunning in a chic printed multicoloured ensemble. Madhuri Dixit wore a stunning ethnic silver co-ord set with a cropped jacket layered over it. She arrived with her hubby, Dr. Shriram Nene.

Also spotted were Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, and others. Check out their pictures below!

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures clicked with Saif Ali Khan at their home before heading for the NMACC event. The romantic pictures show Kareena and Saif posing together on the terrace of their home, and she wrote, "It’s always gonna be date night with you." She also shared a set of solo pictures of her look, and wrote, "Minimalism is not a lack of something. It’s simply the perfect amount of something”-Nicholas Burroughs Master couturier @shahabdurazi."

