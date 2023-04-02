NMACC Gala: Manish Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rekha in one frame; AP Dhillon poses with SRK-PICS

NMACC Gala, the two-day event which was held as a part of the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), witnessed some of the biggest names of Hollywood and Bollywood. The celebrated names of the film industry garnered the attention of their fans, followers, and fashion enthusiasts, with their stunning appearances at the event. The photos and videos of the event were a treat to the fans. Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra also gave amazing performances.

Manish Malhotra shares snap with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rekha

The celebrated designer whose ensemble was seen by many Bolly stars at the NMACC event posted a photo on social media today that caught the attention of the netizens. Sharing a snap where he is seen posing with Aishwarya, Rekha, and Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya, he wrote, “The spectacular night @nmacc.india #indiainfashion celebration and with the beautiful and favourites #Rekhaji @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and the lovely #aarhadya … #love #weaves #classics @manishmalhotraworld”

All four posed in beautiful traditional outfits. Rekha was seen in her staple- Kanjeevaram silk. Aishwarya wore a suit designed by Manish Malhotra. The designer himself wore a stunning black kurta with white pants. Fans reacted to the photo and wrote, “The best gang!”

Take a look at the pictures here:

AP Dhillon poses with Shah Rukh Khan

Singer AP Dhillon took to his Instagram story and posted a photo where he is seen posing with none other than, Shah Rukh Khan. While the singer wore a red classy suit and jewelry. He rounded off the look with tinted shades, while SRK kept it classy in a black sherwani. The actor also grooved to AP Dhillon’s Brown Munde with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan.

Watch SRK and AP Dhillon’s snap here:

About the NMACC gala

The NMACC Gala was a massive star-studded affair hosted by the Ambanis. Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Popular international celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and Zendaya were also part of the celebrations. Almost the entire BTown marked their presence at the gala.

