NMACC Gala: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer, Varun set the stage on fire as they shake leg on ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song

NMACC Gala, the two-day event which was held as a part of the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, witnessed some of the biggest names of Hollywood and Bollywood. The celebrated names of the film industry garnered the attention of their fans, followers, and fashion enthusiasts, with their stunning appearances at the event. Later, in the night, popular Bollywood stars including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and young talents including Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, set the stage on fire with their performances.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer, Varun shake leg on ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song

The audiences at the NMACC Gala had the best time, as they witnessed a power-packed stage performance of Shah Rukh Khan. As always, Bollywood's beloved superstar won the hearts of audiences with its irresistible charm and power-packed dance moves. However, the biggest surprise came, after young stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan joined the Pathaan star and shook leg with him for the chartbuster song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the blockbuster film. The electrifying dance video of Bollywood's trio is now setting social media on fire.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan's dance video from NMACC Gala, below:

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

The superstar made a massive comeback to the industry after a long hiatus, with the recently blockbuster Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood in recent times, is expected to get a sequel very soon. Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee's Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan's work front

As you may know, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the highly anticipated Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which marks his second collaboration with Alia Bhatt. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, which marks his first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor.

