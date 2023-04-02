NMACC Gala: Tom Holland and Zendaya's EPIC pic with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan goes viral; Fans react

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the most loved superstars in Bollywood. The duo was last seen together in Pathaan and their joint appearance took theatres by storm. Recently, they were seen gracing the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Salman and SRK were even seen gracing the pink carpet on Saturday. Now, the picture of them posing with Hollywood stars and love birds Zendaya and Tom Holland has stormed the Internet.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's picture with Tom Holland and Zendaya takes over the Internet

In the viral picture, Salman and Shah Rukh, dressed in classy formal attires, are seen standing next to Tom while Nita Ambani is seen posing with Zendaya. The superstars are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles while posing for the camera. Have a look:

Soon after the picture was shared on social media, fans went gaga over it. Some called it 'picture of the day' and dropped fire emojis. A fan wrote, "Wowww iconic." A section of people noticed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya in the backdrop.

Work front

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will soon be shooting with Salman for his special appearance in Tiger 3. The shoot will reportedly take place in Mumbai. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in important roles. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will release during Diwali 2023. Apart from this, Salman has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. On the other hand, SRK reportedly wrapped up the shoot of Jawan recently. The film stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. He also has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

