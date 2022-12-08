No, Aadar Jain won't stop loving Tara Sutaria even if it is during football season

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are said to be dating each other for several years now, however, they have both remained hush-hush about their relationship. They prefer to keep it low-key on social media, and only share love-filled posts on each other’s birthdays. They made their relationship Instagram official in 2020 after Tara shared a picture with him and called him her ‘favourite person’. It’s a rare occasion when they both admit their love for each other on social media, and when they do, their posts go viral in no time at all. Recently, they were seen engaging in fun banter on Instagram, and we can’t help but swoon over them. Aadar Jain vows to love Tara Sutaria ‘even during football season’

It’s no secret that Aadar Jain loves playing football. He is a member of the All Stars Football Club, and is often spotted playing football with his cousin Ranbir Kapoor. In his latest Instagram story for Tara, he dropped a flirty message that read, “I vow to always love you, even during football season,” along with a wink and a heart emoji. His message for Tara left us swooning. Meanwhile, just a few minutes later, Tara replied to his story. Sharing Aadar’s story, she penned a hilarious reply that read, “Flattered!!! Now turn that bloody TV screen off.” Check out her Instagram story below!

Aadar Jain’s post on girlfriend Tara Sutaria’s birthday Tara Sutaria celebrated her 27th birthday in November, and Aadar Jain shared a lovely picture of them together, on the occasion. He took to his Instagram account to post a picture from their France vacation. Aadar and Tara can be seen posing in front of the iconic Louvre pyramid. Sharing the picture, Aadar wished Tara and wrote, “Happy Birthday ma chérie.” Work front Tara Sutaria was last seen in the action thriller film Ek Villain Returns. She will next be seen in Apurva, which also stars Dhairya Karwa.

