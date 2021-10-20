No bail for Aryan Khan after 13 days in jail in NCB cruise drugs bust case

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was not granted bail by Special Judge VV Patil on Wednesday after being lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison for 13 days in the cruise drugs bust case. The Narcotics Control Bureau had placed Aryan under arrest on 3 October. He has been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Representing Aryan were senior lead counsel Amit Desai with Satish Maneshinde. On behalf of the NCB, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh with Special Public Prosecutors Advait Sethna, AM Chimalker and Advocate Shreeram Shirsat made the case. This is Aryan Khan's third bail plea rejection after being arrested in early October.

Apart from Aryan Khan, bail applications of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also rejected. The trio along with the other accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody on 7 October. The custody will come to an end on 21 October.

Drugs on cruise ship case | Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha pic.twitter.com/Zww2mANkUB — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

ASG Anil Singh had opposed Aryan Khan's bail plea on the grounds that he cannot be treated separately from the 17 other accused who were arrested in the case. The star kid was also accused of illicit drug trafficking and criminal conspiracy under the NDPS Act. The NCB has also submitted Aryan's WhatsApp chats which reportedly point out at at international drug connection. Thus, the ASG argued that for all these reasons Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha among others cannot be granted bail.

Aryan Khan's lead counsel are now likely to approach the Bombay High Court.

