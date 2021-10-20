No bail for Aryan Khan after 13 days in jail in NCB cruise drugs bust case

No bail for Aryan Khan after 13 days in jail in NCB cruise drugs bust case
No bail for Aryan Khan after 13 days in jail in NCB cruise drugs bust case

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was not granted bail by Special Judge VV Patil on Wednesday after being lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison for 13 days in the cruise drugs bust case. The Narcotics Control Bureau had placed  Aryan under arrest on 3 October. He has been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

Representing Aryan were senior lead counsel Amit Desai with Satish Maneshinde. On behalf of the NCB, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh with Special Public Prosecutors Advait Sethna, AM Chimalker and Advocate Shreeram Shirsat made the case. This is Aryan Khan's third bail plea rejection after being arrested in early October.

Apart from Aryan Khan, bail applications of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also rejected.  The trio along with the other accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody on 7 October.  The custody will come to an end on 21 October. 

ASG Anil Singh had opposed Aryan Khan's bail plea on the grounds that he cannot be treated separately from the 17 other accused who were arrested in the case. The star kid was also accused of illicit drug trafficking and criminal conspiracy under the NDPS Act. The NCB has also submitted Aryan's WhatsApp chats which reportedly point out at at international drug connection. Thus, the ASG argued that for all these reasons Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha among others cannot be granted bail. 

Aryan Khan's lead counsel are now likely to approach the Bombay High Court. 

Credits: Bar and Bench


Comments
Anonymous : So if he is found to be innocent after the case is over then who is going to be held accountable for all these days spent in jail.
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : The judge is also in on it ...it's all an act ...refuse him bail to make it look like he is doing the right thing but when he appears for sentencing he will get out . Obviously
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Shoulake an example out of the poor kid by getting him drugged up whilst his in prison
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Everyone knows coronavirus was the biggest scam in history . It will be made public very soon but I don't understand why these Bollywood rats are still wearing masks and all that ... Baghwan bachao
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Kill him before he kills more people when he gets out
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Haha Aryan Khan lol he thinks he is something that nobody can do anything to
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : It's all about making money even if it takes the life of innocent people . Money money money and only money nothing else .
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Bollywood finished many years ago . Now it's just a scam to rob the stupid public who don't have any brains to stop making them rich even though they don't need it
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : He should get treated the same as everyone else. He has got away with it for so long and now it's time he learns from it and doesn't make millions out of other people's lives. He or they have no right to live of other people's myseries
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : The great Indian tamasha somebody do an RTI why is Jay shah in bcci pls
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Karma
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Seems no proof needed in India, just tamasha
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepest sympathy to the family. Can't believe the court was so cruel
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Poor guy. The system here is a joke. Tons of drugs being smuggled in and ignored by the govt and ncb. They are more concerned about garnering publicity by torturing these poor kids
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : oh do u know Aryan personally speaking crap about him, btw I agree that Aryan should be bailed out and sent to rehab
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Elect a clown expect a circus
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Bharti harsh get bail but my name is khan so i will rot in jail sorry
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepika shraddha sara all were chatting about drugs why are they out. Apparently satyamev doesn’t jayate always !
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : There are millions of people in India doing drugs at home, clubs on the street . Where is NCB ? Cleaning up Bollywood, the rich and trashy. ??? Let them dope themselves to death. India will not cate about these folks. NCB needs to go after the distributors.
REPLY 8 8 hours ago
Anonymous : True true.
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : I am not a fan of SRK. In fact I hardly watch any Bollywood movies due its content. But Aryan not getting bail is against law. This is purely abuse. In a country like America, folks are let go after couple of days. They are released on bail. They enter rehab. The boy has been punished enough. Rhea and her brother had to go through same crap.for months. Laws have to change. NCB has lost its credibility. Imprisonments do not change behavior . Rehabs do. I say this for all humans rich or poor. Rich can take care of themselves. Government needs to provide financial resources for the poor. Bollywood needs to clean up. Bollywood stop behaving trashy. Boycott Bollywood. Bollywood is a big adds for colorism, sexism , nepotism and bigotry !!!
REPLY 6 8 hours ago
Anonymous : sorry no sympathy for him . what was he doing there in the first place ?
REPLY 5 10 hours ago
Anonymous : It was a cruise party. He was there to party. Like 1000 others. Come up with sensible question next time.
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Get a life!
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Really? So if next time you're in the wrong place at the wrong time no sympathy for you. I suppose you have the same attitude for people who, God forbid, get caught in accidents etc. That they should not have been there?
REPLY 1 7 hours ago

