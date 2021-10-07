Aryan Khan and others sent to 14 day judicial custody in drugs case; Satish Maneshinde moves bail plea

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 09:00 PM IST  |  1.1M
   
News,Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan and others sent to 14 day judicial custody in drugs case; Satish Maneshinde moves bail plea.
Advertisement

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and 4 others' NCB custody came to an end on Thursday. The court sent the accused to a 14-day judicial custody in the cruise drugs seizure case. The court hearing began on Thursday afternoon and went on till evening. 

The court also announced that a special NDPS court will now hear the case going forward. Soon after the court pronounced 14 day judicial custody, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told the court that he is filing for "interim bail". However, the court stated that the bail plea will be heard on Friday. 

As per the court order, the accused were set to be taken to Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. However, Maneshinde requested the court to keep Aryan Khan and others in NCB's custody as jail authorities do not accept new inmates post 6 pm without court order. 

The court order read, "The zonal director (Sameer Wankhede) is requested to keep the accused in NCB as jail authorities do not admit the accused post 6 pm without COVID report. So they may be remanded with NCB."   

Aryan Khan and the others were detained and arrested by the NCB on Sunday and since then have been in NCB custody. Since then they have been taken for medical tests more than once.

In court, Maneshinde argued that apart from taking their statement, nothing has been done. Aryan Khan's phone also continues to be with the NCB. He stated that there is no reason to remand accused to custody as remand report shows that presence of accused with NCB is not necessary since situation is same as it last existed.

Ahead of the hearing, Shah Rukh Khan's car was spotted outside the main gate of Mannat. The paparazzi stationed outside spotted SRK's car leaving the back gate of Mannat and coming outside on to the main road. However, there is no clarity if SRK was present in the car at the time.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: NCB officers take Aryan Khan & others to court for bail hearing in drugs case

Advertisement

Credits: PinkvillaAPH Images


Comments
Anonymous : Why is NCB wasting time and spending money 50-100 grams of drugs. They need to stop wasting time and people tax money on this small drugs issue. They need to catch big fish who is bringing the drugs from the other county. I hardly see any politician kids got arrested for drugs or big gangsters or drug dealers got arrested. They have mostly arrested a small-time drug peddler.
REPLY 1 59 minutes ago
Anonymous : yeh kangana kuch nai boli ? strange
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : KRK although annoying has given a brilliant update in his youtube video.
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Wankhede worked in Secret services before heading NCB. He knows what Aryan's papa and his Bollywood buddies do really.
REPLY 2 3 hours ago
Anonymous : He is brought up by a set of parents who has vises.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : SRK ka PR machinery failed
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Show the evidence
REPLY 3 4 hours ago
Anonymous : This is ridiculous, they do not need to be in custody for the NCB to continue their investigations. Something very suspicious and sinister happening here
REPLY 5 4 hours ago
Anonymous : To divert public attention form running cars over the farmers and China taking over parts of Indian lands, Aryan has become 2nd Salman khan. Welcome-The new punching bag of India.
REPLY 2 1 hour ago
Anonymous : This is just a witch hunt
REPLY 5 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Why not grant them bail, they are hardly going to run away! Keep their passports if worried, people who have committed more heinous crimes have been granted bail - makes no sense
REPLY 6 4 hours ago
Anonymous : How can everyone agree with this, I acknowledge they were wrong if they were caught with drugs, however people to not grant them bail over consumption of drug (which most likely was marjuana)! None of this make sense, does seem like a witch-hunt
REPLY 8 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Supporters of Bollywood need to maintain some patience, if in case if these kids are addict of drugs, it is time to rehabilitate them and bring back their lives to normalcy. Let the truth be exposed for the benefit of all.
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : This means NCB has got some real dirt on these people.
REPLY 7 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Mumbai jails are controlled by against party . Aryan will be there like a prince.
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Ab jail ke roti toro
REPLY 2 5 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All