Aryan Khan and others sent to 14 day judicial custody in drugs case; Satish Maneshinde moves bail plea.

Aryan Khan , Arbaaz Khan Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and 4 others' NCB custody came to an end on Thursday. The court sent the accused to a 14-day judicial custody in the cruise drugs seizure case. The court hearing began on Thursday afternoon and went on till evening. The court also announced that a special NDPS court will now hear the case going forward. Soon after the court pronounced 14 day judicial custody, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told the court that he is filing for "interim bail". However, the court stated that the bail plea will be heard on Friday. As per the court order, the accused were set to be taken to Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. However, Maneshinde requested the court to keep Aryan Khan and others in NCB's custody as jail authorities do not accept new inmates post 6 pm without court order. The court order read, "The zonal director (Sameer Wankhede) is requested to keep the accused in NCB as jail authorities do not admit the accused post 6 pm without COVID report. So they may be remanded with NCB."

Aryan Khan and the others were detained and arrested by the NCB on Sunday and since then have been in NCB custody. Since then they have been taken for medical tests more than once.

In court, Maneshinde argued that apart from taking their statement, nothing has been done. Aryan Khan's phone also continues to be with the NCB. He stated that there is no reason to remand accused to custody as remand report shows that presence of accused with NCB is not necessary since situation is same as it last existed.

Ahead of the hearing, Shah Rukh Khan's car was spotted outside the main gate of Mannat. The paparazzi stationed outside spotted SRK's car leaving the back gate of Mannat and coming outside on to the main road. However, there is no clarity if SRK was present in the car at the time.

