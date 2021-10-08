No bail for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and others in cruise drugs case

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and bail plea of other accused was rejected by a Mumbai court on Friday. ANI confirmed the development in a tweet: "Mumbai's Esplanade court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast." On Friday as the bail hearing was underway, Aryan and the others were shifted to Arthur Jail. Now, the hearing is over and the court has denied to grant bail. Denying bail to the accused, Magistrate stated, "Have heard the applications and the submissions. The applications are not maintainable before us and hence rejected." Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde read several judgements in court to prove his points and get bail for SRK's son. Representing Aryan, he also read a statement, "I am from respectable family, my parents, siblings are here. I hold Indian passport. I have roots in the society, cannot abscond. There is no question of tampering of evidence or accused. The electronic evidence is taken, the other accused are in custody." Adding, "I am a 23-year-old with no prior antecedents."

SRK and Gauri Khan's son has been in the headlines for almost a week now after the NCB raided a cruise at the Mumbai coast and seized drugs. On Thursday, the court sent them to a 14-day judicial custody.