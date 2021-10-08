No bail for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and others in cruise drugs case

Updated on Oct 09, 2021 01:50 AM IST  |  93.5K
   
No bail for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and others in cruise drugs case
No bail for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and others in cruise drugs case

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and bail plea of other accused was rejected by a Mumbai court on Friday. ANI confirmed the development in a tweet: "Mumbai's Esplanade court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast." 

On Friday as the bail hearing was underway, Aryan and the others were shifted to Arthur Jail. Now, the hearing is over and the court has denied to grant bail. Denying bail to the accused, Magistrate stated, "Have heard the applications and the submissions. The applications are not maintainable before us and hence rejected." 

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde read several judgements in court to prove his points and get bail for SRK's son. Representing Aryan, he also read a statement, "I am from respectable family, my parents, siblings are here. I hold Indian passport.  I have roots in the society, cannot abscond. There is no question of tampering of evidence or accused. The electronic evidence is taken, the other accused are in custody."  Adding, "I am a 23-year-old with no prior antecedents." 

SRK and Gauri Khan's son has been in the headlines for almost a week now after the NCB raided a cruise at the Mumbai coast and seized drugs. On Thursday, the court sent them to a 14-day judicial custody. 
 
As per protocol, SRK’s son as well as the other accused were supposed to be taken to Arthur Road Jail on Thursday itself. However, Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde requested the court to keep Aryan and others in NCB's custody as jail authorities did not accept new inmates post 6 pm without a Covid-19 report. Hence, they were taken to Arthur Road jail on Friday. 
 

Credits: Pinkvilla/ANI


Comments
Anonymous : Why do I feel this kid has been made a scape goat in all this!!!
REPLY 5 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Really?? Even when they are blatantly unfair and biased! It makes no sense for someone to remain in custody for this long and that too for such a minor ‘crime’!
REPLY 9 5 hours ago
Anonymous : This case will be made to drag so that media’s attention remains away from the other real stories that show govt in a poor light.
REPLY 13 5 hours ago
Anonymous : I am a Sharukh fan but we should respect our court and court’s order.
REPLY 4 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Where is this court order when in villages women are raped and hung on trees or when women are killed and cremated before th Wookiee can get to it???
REPLY 11 4 hours ago
Anonymous : This guy was smiling in the cop car thought he has a big daddy.
REPLY 6 6 hours ago
Anonymous : were you there? to comment blindly like u know whats going on the car and his mind? maybe the ncb officer cracked a joke? or are you proudly showing off your dumbness?
REPLY 8 5 hours ago
Anonymous : what a bias ruling Govt . shame.
REPLY 7 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Notice all the anti national elements living in India and abroad coming down against the Lone Ranger NCB trying to fight this menace! Shame on all of those who are supporting the drug nexus! The ones supporting it must remember their families would also have young children who need to be saved from this societal menace!
REPLY 11 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Are you pretending to be stupid or u really are? The entire debate about Aryan Khan is that he was proven to not possess anything, also confirmed by NCB. He was not in possession so there is no question of selling. NDPS is about possession. Use whatever is left of your brain. Or give it a rest.
REPLY 5 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Really.Shame on you.We all know NCB is an instrument for BJP,just like Kangna.
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : l appreciate the court orders...this is all l wanted always that the law should be equal for everyone.
REPLY 8 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Really what about the women who are molested,why are most men not in prison??!!
REPLY 4 4 hours ago
Anonymous : SRK ‘s team tried their best. He hired a strong PR machinery and best lawyer to save his son. Sameer was in NIA . He is the toughest cookie.
REPLY 5 6 hours ago
Anonymous : What’s wrong with that than. Everyone would do anything for their kids.
REPLY 2 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Thank God I am just a middle class person and will never be arrested for a week for knowing someone who is carrying 5 gm drugs.
REPLY 8 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Absolutely right, it’s a big shame for India
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Oh man!
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Shahrukh such a famous big and a very rich actor must feel powerless today.
REPLY 11 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Notice the deadly silence on this from Bollywood ( apart from a few tweets or visits ). If it were kangana or any small time actor, they would have erupted with lectures, tips, advices, opinions .....
REPLY 13 7 hours ago
Anonymous : People supporting are very much supprting. Kangana, forget needing...she doesnt even deserve support due to her crass thinking
REPLY 4 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Not fair
REPLY 5 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Ssr must be smiling from heaven , well done nobody is above the law . And a slap for Bollywood
REPLY 14 7 hours ago
Anonymous : SSR is not heartless to want an innocent person to suffer. Har cheez mein SSR, even when something wrong is happening!
REPLY 9 6 hours ago
Anonymous : who druggie SSR?
REPLY 4 6 hours ago
Anonymous : and u are an idiot
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : ey pagal!!!! har cheez main SSR japna band kar... zinda tha tab tu kahan that
REPLY 4 5 hours ago
Anonymous : No, please don’t drag him into this. SSR was sometimes using hasjiesj everyone now that, and that is someone’s personal choice.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Except people who actually hurt him…they are above the law.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Guess he wont be smiling anymore like in the cop car.
REPLY 6 8 hours ago
Anonymous : that was a doctored pic... someone removed his mask and put a smiling face there in the pic
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : We should respect court orders
REPLY 8 8 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All