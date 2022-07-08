No 'Bawaal' on sets as shoot of Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan's film comes to a halt due to rain; PIC

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are gearing up for their upcoming film Bawaal. The duo recently wrapped up the Amsterdam schedule of the film and are currently filming for Bawaal in Poland. The duo is having a lot of fun shooting together and are often giving glimpses of their onset fun on social media. But, seems like the on-screen couple is not having Bawaal today and the reason is rain. Just a while ago, Janhvi took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of the film crew, sitting in the rain with cameras and other props shielded with umbrellas.

Meanwhile, in another snap, the Dhadak actress is seen posing with Varun while both make sad faces as the shoot came to a halt due to rain. Speaking of the fun, the Sui Dhaaga actor recently took to his Instagram and shared a hilarious video of Jahnvi, enacting Janice from the popular American sitcom, Friends. Mimicking her iconic laugh, Jahnvi said “Ohh My Gawd, Chandler Bing.” Well, for once, it felt like we are watching the original Janice.

Have a look at Janhvi’s post:

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ will be reportedly shot across three Indian locations and five European countries. For the unversed, ‘Bawaal’ marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7, 2023. Bawaal is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently basking in the success of his recent release JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Besides, he will also be seen trying his hands on the horror comedy genre with Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

Talking about Janhvi, The 25-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of GoodLuck Jerry which will be premiering on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi, for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.