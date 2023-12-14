‘No better human being than Salman Khan in industry,’ says Pankaj Dheer; recalls working with Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Pankaj Dheer has been part of the Indian film and television industry since 1970, witnessing the successes and setbacks of numerous stars. However, he believes that Salman Khan stands out as the best human being and the success story of Amitabh Bachchan is unparalleled in the Indian film industry. In a recent interview, the actor, known for his role as Karn in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, shared his insights about working with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Pankaj Dheer praises Salman Khan

Pankaj Dheer mentioned that he witnessed Salman's growth from his childhood days when they used to play cricket together with his brothers in Bandra, Mumbai. At that time, he never anticipated that Salman would achieve such immense stardom. Dheer also had the opportunity to collaborate with Salman in the films Sanam Bewafa (1991) and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002).

Speaking about Salman Khan, Dheer shared with Lehren Retro that Salman Khan has dedicated himself entirely to his family, displaying a generous and fantastic personality with a big heart. He further added, “There is no better human being than Salman in the film industry. Vo bohot khoobsurat aadmi hai (He is a beautiful person). I don’t have words to describe him. He is a different kind of kid. We can only salute him. Every time I meet him, I just hug him.”

Pankaj Dheer recalls working with Amitabh Bachchan

Dheer collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan on four movies, Parwana, Benaam, Adalat, and Parvarish as an assistant director and witnessed his transformation into the 'Shehenshaah' of Indian cinema.He mentioned that he has been part of four films with Bachchan sahab as an assistant. He has observed the entire journey from Parwana to Parvarish and is astonished to see the incredible heights he has achieved through immense hard work.

Advertisement

He added, “He is the most deserving actor in India. Nobody can compete with him, he has gone far ahead of everyone. I don’t think there is an actor like him in the world.”

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan made a successful comeback as the mysterious RAW agent in Tiger 3, released in theaters on November 12. Joined by Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film pleasantly amazed viewers with cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

As a continuation of the cinematic universe featuring Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Tiger 3 tells the story of Tiger's mission to prove his innocence against charges of treason. The movie made history by setting global opening records and achieving the second-highest opening for a YRF spy universe film. It also claimed the title of the biggest opener in the Tiger franchise.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects, including an action movie directed by Vishnu Vardhan and the highly awaited Tiger vs. Pathaan, assure continuous excitement for the audience.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Recently, he appeared in the dystopian action film Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, but unfortunately, the film didn't do well critically or commercially. His upcoming projects include the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, where he will star alongside Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled for release in 2024. Additionally, he is working with Rajinikanth on a Tamil film titled Thalaivar170.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan reveals bike chase scene was ‘toughest’; speaks on Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan