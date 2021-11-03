No child deserves to be treated like this: Rahul Gandhi’s letter to Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan Khan’s arrest

No child deserves to be treated like this: Rahul Gandhi's letter to Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan Khan's arrest
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was lodged at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai over the arrest row. Aryan with others accused was arrested by NCB from a cruise ship headed to Goa. Aryan has been granted bail by a Mumbai court. As per a report in India Today, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to SRK after Aryan Khan was released from prison. He wrote to them on October 14 after their son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in the Mumbai cruise drug case.

Sources told India Today that Rahul Gandhi wrote to them, saying he was ‘sorry’ that they had to go through all the difficulties. He added in the letter: “No child deserves to be treated like this.” Rahul also reportedly mentioned, “I have seen the good work you have done for people. I am sure their blessings and goodwill will be with you.” The Narcotics Control Bureau had opposed Aryan Khan's bail plea, stating that he was involved in a conspiracy and therefore should not be granted bail in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. 

“Khan was accused of being used to procure contraband, and the contraband was found in the custody of [Arbaaz] Merchant. The investigations pertaining to transactions abroad need to be investigated and are being investigated,” the NCB said. Shah Rukh Khan has several films waiting in the pipeline including Pathan which costars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was shooting for Atlee’s film before Aryan Khan got arrested by NCB. 

Credits: India Today


