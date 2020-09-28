  1. Home
No clean chit for Deepika Padukone, Sara, Shraddha & others; NCB gets 6 months to file chargesheet

According to latest reports, a high-level meeting was NCB chief was recently held and the Bollywood drug nexus probe as well as Karan Johar's viral party video was discussed. Read details below.
21173 reads Mumbai
No clean chit for Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor in drugs case.No clean chit for Deepika Padukone, Sara, Shraddha & others; NCB gets 6 months to file chargesheet.
With the Narcotics Control Bureau is widening its probe and digging deeper in the Bollywood drug nexus case, the investigating team on Sunday met NCB DG Rakesh Asthana who came in from Delhi and a meeting was held. According to latest reports in Republic TV, the high-level meeting also included several senior officers as well as Deputy Director KPS Malhotra who is on the case.

Now, as per the report, Asthana has given the investigating team a time frame of six months to file a chargesheet in the Bollywood drugs case. The report also revealed that Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video was also discussed at the meeting. Meanwhile, top Bollywood actresses who were questioned over the weekend won't be getting a clean chit. 

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh won't be getting a clean chit anytime soon. As per report, the actresses categorically denied the consumption of drugs during their questioning. While Shraddha maintained that she did attend parties at Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse, she denied use of any narcotics.

Whereas Rakul Preet Singh reportedly clarified during her questioning that 'doob' references in chats with Rhea Chakraborty meant tobacco-rolled cigarettes and not marijuana. Sara also maintained that she was close to SSR but never consumed narcotics. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash have denied the usage of drugs.   

Apart from Bollywood personalities, high profile drug peddlers are also under the scanner of the NCB. In the coming weeks, the investigating team will now prepare a detailed report and include every aspect of the case so far. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor's brand value to suffer due to drugs controversy?

Credits :Republic TV

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

#ISupportDeepikaPadukone

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

So that means Ssr was smoking tabacco rolled cigarettes

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

7 Bollywood A-Listers to be summoned by the NCB in the next 48 hours - source CnN

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

yeah

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

yippy

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

woohoo

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

loves it

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Dopika the net is closing around you with blabbing peddlers, their phone chats, photos, call records and now bank account payments

