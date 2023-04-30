No death threat can scare Salman Khan, he savagely says 'They have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be once'

Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his mega Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and others. Apart from the film release, Salman Khan has been in the news since last year for receiving multiple death threats. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in an interview with a news channel, threatened to kill the actor if he doesn't apologise to the Bishnoi community. Recently, the actor opened up about the same and revealed how he is dealing with the tension.

Salman says 'They have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once'

Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police and the actor is taking every measure possible to stay safe. Talking about the increased security, he shared, “Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that's why there is security.”

Bhaijaan reacted to the death threats and gave a swanky reply. In his response, he quoted a Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan dialogue. The actor said, “I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a dialogue 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' 'they have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once'. So, I got to be very careful.”

However, receiving death threats is no joke and the actor is scared. He believes that although he is being careful if something is meant to happen, it will end up happening. The actor added, "I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days."

Meanwhile, work-wise, after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Khan has Tiger 3 in his kitty. It stars Katrina Kaif too.

