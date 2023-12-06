No direct link found between Raj Kundra and pornography racket; ED probes money trail and shell companies

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of porn.

In 2021, Raj Kundra, a businessman and husband to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on grounds of producing pornographic content. Despite initiating a money laundering probe against Kundra in May 2022, the Enforcement Directorate has not established a direct link between him and the alleged pornography racket. The focus of the investigation has shifted towards unraveling the money trail and scrutinizing potential involvement of shell companies.

Enforcement Directorate focuses on money trail and shell companies in Raj Kundra case

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the Enforcement Directorate has not uncovered any direct connection between Raj Kundra and the alleged pornography racket. Official sources reveal that the ED is honing in on the money trail associated with various bank transactions of Kenrin, a UK-based company. This company is affiliated with several shell companies implicated in money laundering.

Investigations have revealed that Pradeep Bakshi, the official promoter of the HotShot app and Raj Kundra's brother-in-law, owns Kenrin. The firm is purportedly engaged in numerous transactions with shell companies based in India, forming a focal point for the ongoing inquiry.

As outlined by the portal, the founder of Arms Prime Media Limited, Saurabh Kushwah, had urged Kundra to invest in the company in 2019, and together they developed the HotShot App, later sold to Kenrin. The ED is reportedly investigating bank transactions to trace money movements related to maintenance collaboration between Kenrin and Kundra's company, Vihan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra’s lawyer shares statement in pornography case: 'Prosecution is intentionally delaying proceedings'