No drugs found in Aryan Khan’s possession, claims Sam D’Souza citing KP Gosavi

The controversy surrounding Aryan Khan’s involvement in the drugs case doesn’t seem to subside anytime soon. To note, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid on a cruise in Mumbai, was released on October 30. And while the case continues to be investigated, as per a recent update, Sam D’Souza has claimed that no drugs were found in possession of Aryan Khan. For the uninitiated, Sam’s name has emerged in connection with a pay off allegations in the case.

According to media reports, Sam, on Monday stated that he was told by NCB witness KP Gosavi that no drugs were found on Aryan during the raid. “In the wee hours of October 3, I came to know that the celebrity who was caught on the ship was Aryan Khan. That time Aryan told Gosavi that he wanted to talk to his manager Pooja Dadlani. Gosavi conveyed Aryan's message. That time Gosavi told me that Aryan Khan was clean and no drugs were found in his possession. He said we can help him (Aryan Khan),” Sam D’Souza was quoted saying to PTI.

Furthermore, he also reportedly claimed that the NCB officials are not corrupt and that KP Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail were calling each other over the phone by saving NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhade's name in their mobile phones to pretend as if he was in touch with them. Meanwhile, Aryan’s co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also got the bail in the case.