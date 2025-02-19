No Entry 2: Arjun Kapoor opens up about doing more comedy after Mere Husband Ki Biwi; ‘Usse acchi feeling…’

Arjun Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming rom-com Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. After that, he is looking forward to doing comedy once more with No Entry 2. The actor will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in the movie. Arjun recently opened up about it and expressed that there was no better feeling than making people laugh.

During a recent media interaction in Delhi, Arjun Kapoor was asked about his movie No Entry 2. He said that there was still time for it, but comedy was a genre that everybody enjoyed watching in the theaters. The actor stated that comedy is a very important genre for the family audience, whether it is combined with romance or drama. Arjun said, “Agar aap logon ko hansa sake ek saath baith ke, usse acchi feeling kuch hoti nahi (If you can make people laugh while sitting together, there is no better feeling than that).”

Talking about himself, Arjun Kapoor mentioned that he has done action, drama, and a few comedies. He recalled his collaboration with director Anees Bazmee on Mubarakan and shared that now he was getting another chance to work with him. Arjun hoped that No Entry 2 would go on floors soon. He concluded by saying, “Aur jab details de paunga tab dunga lekin ji haan (I will give more details when I can, but yes) I am looking forward to doing more comedies after Mere Husband Ki Biwi.”

Advertisement

In 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh have come on board the No Entry sequel. A source close to the development said, “The trio is supremely excited about the script and has given their nod to the story.” Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee have been busy scouting shooting locations.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor’s next film Mere Husband Ki Biwi is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 21, 2025. His character gets stuck between his ‘past’ Bhumi Pednekar and ‘future’ Rakul Preet Singh. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Puja Films, the movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz.