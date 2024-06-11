No Entry 2: Is Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film's shooting schedule OUT? Here's what we know

In 2005, Anees Bazmee directed Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in No Entry, a Boney Kapoor production that became a cult classic in the comedy genre and the highest-grossing film of the year.

After two decades, the highly anticipated sequel to No Entry is finally on the horizon, as Pinkvilla exclusively revealed. According to reports, filming for the sequel is expected to be completed by June next year.

No Entry 2 shooting to wrap by June 2025

A source told ETimes, "Director Anees Bazmee will begin No Entry 2 with Diljit, Varun, and Arjun in double roles and 10 leading ladies from December 2024. He plans to wrap the shoot by June 2024. The sequel will be a Zee Studios - Bayview production."

Earlier, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "While Anees Bazmee is on board No Entry 2 as a writer and director, the makers have got together Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh to lead the film. The trio is supremely excited about the script and have given their nod to the story.”

"No Entry 2 is a hilarious script that has got every single person excited. The No Entry sequel will go on floors in December 2024 and be a big theatrical release in 2025, marking 20 years of the first part," the source added.

About No Entry

Released in 2005 and directed by Anees Bazmee, No Entry featured Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. As the film approaches its 20th anniversary in 2025, it also starred Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitley in prominent roles.

Advertisement

The announcement of its sequel has significantly heightened fans' anticipation, with lead roles played by Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh come on board No Entry 2; Filming begins in December