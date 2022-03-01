No Entry Mein Entry completely depends on Salman Khan, says Boney Kapoor

Ever since reports of hit film No Entry's sequel have come out, fans have been curious to know who will be a part of the upcoming comedy-drama. The sequel will be named 'No Entry Mein Entry' and it was confirmed by none other than Salman Khan. He had announced that he will be a part of the sequel. The comedy-drama will be directed by Anees Bazmee. And now, in an exclusive interview with India Today, Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film, revealed more information about it.

But one thing he mentioned very strongly is that the upcoming sequel completely depends on Salman Khan, who was also seen as one of the lead actors in No Entry. Sharing his thoughts, Boney said that the script is ready and now it is up to Salman if he wants to do it and when he wants to do it. The sequel will be much funnier than the first film as it will have more comedy scenes. “But No Entry Mein Entry completely depends on Salman, it can be made only with him,” he added.

To note, No Entry was one of the highest-grossing films of its year. The film stars an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitley. Sameera Reddy was seen in a cameo appearance.

Reportedly, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan will be returning in a triple role. But there are no reports of when the shooting will start.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif. This will be Kaif’s first film after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal.

