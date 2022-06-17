No Entry Mein Entry: Salman Khan starrer No Entry 2 to have 10 actresses?

Ever since Salman Khan starrer No Entry’s sequel was announced, fans have been jumping with joy. Well, there has been a lot of talking about No Entry Mein Entry. From the star cast to the plot line, a lot has been speculated and fans cannot keep calm. The latest reports will get your excitement levels higher as it suggests that this time there will be not 1 or 2 but 10 leading ladies in total. Yes, you heard that right. The film will be full of girl power indeed.

According to reports in Mid Day, the leading men Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor will be seen in a triple role in No Entry Mein Entry. And there will be one leading lady paired opposite every character. The sources close to the film also revealed that the leading ladies of the original film comprising Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly may not be a part of the sequel. Reportedly, the team at Salman Khan Films is trying hard to reassemble the same team of leading ladies, but things are looking difficult for now.

Further, the reports suggest that No Entry Mein Entry is slated to go on the floor in the last quarter of the year. Although there is no official confirmation regarding the leading ladies yet. But it would be exciting to see who will be the 10 actresses roped in for the film?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Anees Bazmee revealed, “My next film is No Entry Mein Entry. I met Salman Bhai recently and he has asked me to start work on that film. We had met for narration and he really liked the script. It’s work in progress on No Entry Mein Entry. After writing over 50 films, my aim is to do good work and make good films going forward. No Entry Mein Entry is going to be a great entertainer,” Anees promises.

Meanwhile, talking about Salman Khan is currently working on his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Recently, he turned cheerleader for his close friend Shah Rukh Khan as the latter dropped the teaser of his upcoming film Jawan. Sharing the teaser on social media, Salman Khan captioned it, "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk." Clearly, Salman is excited about Shah Rukh and Atlee’s collaboration.

