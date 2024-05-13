No Entry: Sanjay Kapoor recalls brother Boney Kapoor choosing Fardeen Khan over him during his tough times

Sanjay Kapoor made his big screen debut with 1995 movie Prem. Hailing from a film family, he was expected to have a flourishing career but fate had something else in it’s mind. Sanjay’s career was filled with ups and downs and it reached a point where the actor was just left with side roles left in his hand.

Remembering the nosedive of his career, Sanjay has revealed that not even his brother and popular producer Boney Kapoor came to his career.

What did Sanjay Kapoor say about not receiving work from brother Boney Kapoor?

Recently speaking at the Shivani Pau’s podcast, the 58-year-old shared, “My brother (Boney) didn’t cast me when I was going through the (tough) phase.” Sanjay said that Boney could have easily cast him but he picked Fardeen Khan over him. Kapoor continued, “There already was Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan in its cast, so he could have sold the picture anyway. The picture would have done well anyway even if he took me.”

Revealing that he hasn't worked in any Boney's production for the last two decades, Sanjay Kapoor wonders if Fardeen was chosen for No Entry because he was more sellable. He further shared, "When I was producing films and going through this low (phase), it was not that they didn't love me. But it is business at the end of the day."

Did Boney Kapoor disappoint Anil Kapoor with No Entry’s sequel?

It was very recently that a sequel to this 2005 comedy was announced where Boney replaced the entire original cast with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. A leading media portal reported Boney saying that the entire fiasco had left Anil Kapoor upset. However, Boney later clarified that his humor was taken too seriously.

Clarifying the same, Boney later said in a statement, “I must clarify that not for a moment I meant it in earnestness; and if any distorted version of this innocuous remark has reached Anil which may have upset him, I’ll speak to my brother and clarify it.”

Titled No Entry Mein Entry, the sequel is aiming for a release in late 2024 or early 2025.

