No evidence Aryan Khan was part of a larger narcotics conspiracy: NCB's Special Investigation Team.

After months of investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has found that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was not a part of a "larger drugs conspiracy". The SIT has stated that there is "no evidence that Aryan Khan was part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate".

According to a latest report in Hindustan Times, the SIT has also revealed that several irregularities in the raid on the yacht Cordelia came to the forefront during their investigation.

The SIT's key findings include Shah Rukh Khan's son not being in possession of any drugs, Hence, he did not have to surrender his phone and there was no need for his chats to be checked. As for the information that cropped up, Aryan Khan's chat did not indicate any international narcotics syndicate.

The report also revealed that NCB's cruise raid was not video-recorded. As per the NCB manual, raids are supposed to be recorded on video. Another key finding was the narcotics substance recovered from several arrested in the case was shown as single recovery.

Despite no evidence against Aryan, the SIT probe is not yet fully completed. The final report will be submitted in a couple of months to NCB Director General S N Pradhan.

The Bombay High Court also had stated a similar statement in its bail order. The court had stated that nothing objectionable was found in the WhatsApp chats of Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant who were also arrested back in October.

"There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act. Merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were travelling in the same cruise, that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them," the court had stated in November 2021.

