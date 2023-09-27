No gifts exchanged at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding; Milni strictly kept to THIS amount

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding in Udaipur was a private affair with just their family members and close friends present for the ceremony. They tied the knot at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, and apart from their family members and friends, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Aaditya Thackeray, Harbhajan Singh and Sania Mirza attended their wedding. Fans have been extremely curious to know more about the ‘Ragneeti’ wedding, and we have some scoop about the same.

No-gift policy at Pairneeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding

A source close to the development informed that no gifts were exchanged at Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding. The couple did not accept any gifts from their loved ones, and even the Milni was kept strictly to Rs 11. For the unversed, the Milni signifies a ‘merger’ and is a tradition that celebrates two families coming together. Everyone meets each other individually, and the family members are introduced to one another. The bride’s relatives often give the groom gifts of cash and clothing. However, Parineeti and Raghav did not go the typical way, and instead, chose not to exchange gifts, and keep the Milni to a minimal amount.

Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra also asked by the paparazzi about what she gifted Parineeti and Raghav, and she replied that they refused to accept any gift at the wedding. She was heard saying, “Unhone sab mana kardiya. No lena dena (They refused everything. No give or take).”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s pictures from their wedding

Meanwhile, a day after their marriage, Parineeti and Raghav posted pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony in Udaipur. The first one showed them walking hand-in-hand after tying the knot. Meanwhile, another picture captured a precious moment from their pheras.

Sharing the snaps, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

