No greater joy: Amitabh Bachchan ecstatic as grandson Agastya Nanda begins debut film The Archies.

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti sent social media into a frenzy on Monday morning when they officially announced that they have kick-started their Netflix film The Archies. Over the course of last few months, Pinkvilla has been exclusively bringing you details of the project. We had reported that Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan will be making their debut with the project.

With the film officially going on floors in Ooty, Agastya's grandfather and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is ecstatic just like Zoya's die-hard fans. Taking to Twitter, the veteran sent his good wishes to the young aspiring actor. While advising him to keep the flag flying high, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "Agastya .. a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all .. my blessings my love and my wishes ever .. do well .. AND keep the flag flying!!!"

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's tweet below:

The trio debutants were also recently snapped in the city in their character looks. Donning vintage looks, Khushi was snapped in an old school outfit of a shirt, sweater and a skirt. Whereas, Agastya was seen sporting loose beige trousers and a brown T-shirt.

Meanwhile, there has been a buzz that Agastya will be seen playing the role of Archie Andrews in the movie, while Khushi and Suhana will be seen as Betty and Veronica. There's no confirmation on rest of the cast so far.

