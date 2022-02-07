No Gym, No Excuses: Sidharth Malhotra keeps fitness levels high on Yodha sets by training outdoors.

Sidharth Malhotra loves staying on the top of his fitness game and his latest post only serves more proof. The actor is currently in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where he is shooting for his upcoming film Yodha. Despite not having a gym on set, Sidharth made sure to keep his fitness levels high and showed his fans how to keep the motivation going.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a video of training outdoors on the sets of Yodha. In the video, the actor can be seen using gymnastic rings which are tied to the branch of a tree. Taking some help from those, he can be seen doing muscle-ups, dipping as well as 360 degree turns. Needless to say, Sidharth did it effortlessly as some goats in the background also grabbed our attention.

Sharing the video, he captioned it, "No gym, No time, No excuses,.." Dharma CEO Apurva Mehta commented, "Nice," on the video and that's when Sidharth revealed that he was training for Yodha.

Apart from Yodha, Sidharth also has films like Thank God and Mission Majnu in the pipeline. On the personal front. Sidharth also makes headlines for his rumoured relationship with Kiara Advani.

The duo have been snapped several times together and even take holidays together. However, they have not yet made it official.

